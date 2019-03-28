‘Right where I wanted it.’ Javier Baez powers Cubs over Rangers on Opening Day

Five words said it all.





Chicago Cubs star Javier Baez chuckled when asked about the pitch location of his second home run Thursday.

“Right where I wanted it,” Baez said, smiling.

Yes, the first pitch Texas Rangers reliever Jesse Chavez threw ended up over the outside part of the plate and Baez deposited it into the Rangers’ bullpen.

The three-run blast capped a six-run fifth inning by the Cubs, who rolled to a dominant 12-4 victory over the Rangers on Opening Day at Globe Life Park.

Baez also had a solo home run in the first inning off Rangers starter Mike Minor, finishing with a game-high four RBIs.

There was even a “is it too early to talk MVP?” question tossed toward Baez afterward. That answer should be obvious after only one of 162 games, but, hey, Baez is on pace for 324 home runs and 648 RBIs this season.

“I don’t control that,” said Baez, who finished runner-up to Christian Yelich in the National League MVP race last year.

“I’m just going to play my game. Last year it kind of got to me a little bit. But this year? It’s really early. But let’s see how it goes the first half.”

Baez is coming off a terrific season, batting .290 with 34 home runs and a league-leading 111 RBIs.

The 2019 season is off to a promising start, although too much can be made following Opening Days such as the MVP talk. But his teammates know the type of damage he can do offensively.

“Let Javy do Javy and good things happen,” said Cubs starter Jon Lester, who earned the win after allowing two runs over six innings.

Added second baseman David Bote: “Not surprised at all. That’s Javy being Javy.”

At 26, Baez is one of the young stars in the game. He’s playing for one of baseball’s most popular teams that is expected to compete for a World Series title once again.

And he did what he should do against a team with a pitching staff such as the Rangers.

“We know Chavez pretty good,” said Baez, referring to the Cubs acquiring Chavez via trade last season.

“We know the stuff he’s got and he keeps the ball pretty low, so I was just trying to get a good pitch and try to make him throw the ball over the plate. I was waiting for first pitch fastball.”

Baez got it and took advantage.

“Last year at this time he was hitting really low in the batting order,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “There wasn’t that same kind of vibe coming out of him like you’re seeing right now. He ascended to the middle of the batting order last year.

“Right now, he cannot be more confident.”

Neither can the Cubs.

Game 2 of the opening series is set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Globe Life Park.