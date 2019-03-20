Guzman coming off Rangers’ injury report. How close is Gallo to joining him?

If Joey Gallo’s rampant denials that he is too injured to play Opening Day haven’t convinced you where he will be March 28, perhaps the full day of on-field baseball activities planned for him Wednesday will.

Gallo said that he will take part in the Texas Rangers’ morning practice after running on his strained right groin Tuesday. He wants to be playing by the weekend, perhaps in minor-league games, and is planning to play Sunday in Nashville.

“I haven’t felt it in a couple days,” Gallo said. “In the season I’d be playing. It’s good. I’m good to go.”

The left fielder admitted that he has some concern about losing his feel at the plate, hence his desire to get at-bats. He can get extra ABs by playing in minor-league games, where he can bat in each inning.

That said, he isn’t too concerned that he won’t be right next week for the season opener.

“I just want to get at-bats more than anything,” Gallo said.

His buddy, first baseman Ronald Guzman, said that he will be playing Wednesday after missing a few days because of stiffness in his left knee.