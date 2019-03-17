Rangers reveal Gallo has mild groin strain. Will he be ready to play by Opening Day?

The level of concern on Joey Gallo’s availability for Opening Day was only slightly less mild Sunday than the mild strain of the right groin that will keep him out of Texas Rangers’ spring games until the end of the week.

Gallo was injured Thursday and hasn’t played since. He underwent an MRI exam, which showed only a mild strain and did not require any further treatment beyond what he is getting from the training staff.

Manager Chris Woodward said that Gallo will resume hitting in a few days, and the hope is that he can play in a few of the Rangers’ final game, be it in Arizona, Nashville or Arlington, before the March 28 season opener.

“Anytime somebody is out you’re concerned,” Woodward said. “We’re going to be really, really cautious with him. Hopefully he won’t miss too much time. There’s no reason to push this at this point. We want him to be healthy for Opening Day, and that’s what we’re looking at right now.”

Woodward and assistant general manager Shiraz Rehman couldn’t say for sure that Gallo would be in the lineup March 28 against the Chicago Cubs, but they also talked about the left fielder playing well before then.

Woodward conceded that Gallo would start the season on the injured list if he isn’t able to play defense, but the Rangers could also use Gallo at designated hitter if he does need to be moved along slowly.

Nomar Mazara, the normal right fielder, was listed as the starting left fielder for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, though Woodward said that was planned before the Gallo injury.

Shin-Soo Choo would move from designated hitter to right field. Hunter Pence, who has all but made the team, could also play left field or right field should Gallo be sidelined.

If Gallo were to need time on the injured list to start the season, Willie Calhoun could begin the season in the majors. That would also give Danny Santana a boost in his bid to make the team, as he can play center field as well as the two middle infield spots.

Woodward said that he likes where Gallo is this spring even though he has not hit a home run. Gallo will miss at-bats, but Woodward said that the work Gallo shouldn’t be slowed too badly.

“Hopefully he comes back and he’s able to play two or three before we break and he’s able to hit the ground running,” Woodward said.