Rangers clubhouse had a football locker room vibe this morning

The Texas Rangers’ clubhouse felt like a football locker room for a few minutes Saturday morning.

Brothers Rex and Rob Ryan, as well as Anthony Lynn, the current head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and former Celina Bobcat were all guests touring the Rangers’ facility.

Rob Ryan, who is an ESPN NFL analyst, is the former head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. Rex Ryan was the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in 2011-12 and is currently the Washington Redskins inside linebackers coach. All three were part of a large contingent of guests who stayed for the Rangers’ game against the Chicago White Sox. The group were guests of Rangers’ right-hander Lance Lynn, both wore white, customized Rangers jerseys and all three sports Rangers spring training caps.

Rex Ryan also attended Lynn’s Friday start against the Rockies in Scottsdale.