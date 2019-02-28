Big Mac Chat: Rangers minor league pitcher/social media czar Tim Dillard is must-watch

He has pitched a total of 73 games in the Major Leagues, his last appearance in the bigs came in 2013, and Tim Dillard is your hero because he remains on the mound.

He is 35, and is a most welcome surprise addition to the Texas Rangers’ spring training roster.

You don’t make fun of Tim Dillard. You do nothing but heap praise on Tim Dillard.

This guy has been around. He is no star, doesn’t make a lot money, and he truly plays because he loves baseball.

When the Rangers switched their Triple A affiliation to Nashville, where Dillard is a bit of a legend, it was a natural, easy, signing. Nashville had previously been affiliated with the Brewers, where Dillard had been a member of that organization since the dawn of man.

He is one of the few living examples of a Crash Davis, the fabled minor league baseball veteran from the 1988 movie, “Bull Durham.”

Dillard is funnier than Kevin Costner, who played Crash. Dillard may be a better filmmaker, too.

Dillard has pitched in pro ball since 2003, but he is today more known for his sense of humor and talents on social media. He’s not exactly an “influencer” as much as he is just creative and funny. You can find him here @DimTillard where his videos are normally must see stuff.

Dillar was kind enough to join me in Surprise, Ariz. for my last installment of “The Big Mac Chat.”