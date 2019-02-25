RoughRiders promo schedule packed with more wacky nights, including tribute to Friends

The Frisco RoughRiders are there for you.

Especially on April 5 when they kick off another season of fun promotions, giveaways and theme nights at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco. A full list of theme nights, giveaways and promotions is below.

The season for the Texas Rangers’ Double A affiliate starts April 4 and single-night tickets go on sale Friday. The RoughRiders aren’t wasting any time coming hard with the wacky theme nights either. The second game of the season has been deemed “The One With the RoughRiders,” a tribute to Friends, the sitcom. Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, the coffee barista who lusted after Rachel, will be on hand for a meet and greet.

The Ballpark’s Bull Moose Saloon will be converted into Central Perk, the coffee shop the Friends gang spent so much time. Two Riders sales staff members Ross Lanford and Monica Man will take photos and sign autographs for fans. We’re assuming they’ll be made up to resemble something close to characters Ross and Monica Geller.





Other promotions include 24 post-game fireworks nights on Fridays, plus a few extra nights including Opening Day on April 4 and July 3. Other promotions include Party @ The Yard every Thursday, Kids Sunday Funday, and Multicultural Festival on April 20, which will include a pre-game cricket demonstration and Riders-themed crickets bats for the first 1,000 fans.

The Aug. 22 Party @ The Yard will have a Fyre Festival theme so get ready for some mind-blowing ham and cheese sandwiches.

Theme nights

‘90s Throwback Night, April 19



Tribute To Arlen Night, May 2



Great Outdoors Night, May 4



“House of Roosevelt” Night, May 17



Texas Celebration Night, May 31



Super Hero/First Responders Night, June 29



Circle of Life Night: A Tribute to a Lion Cub, July 12



Brooks’ (team dog) Birthday Celebration, July 14



Tribute to the Threaded Rod Night, July 25



A Capella Night, July 27



Paw Patrol Night, July 28



FriscoStock, August 8



Back to School-ESports Night, August 11



Frisco Fyre Festival as part of Party @ The Yard, August 22



State Fair Night featuring the return of the “Frisco Corny Dogs,” August 24

Giveaways

Riders Coffee Mug (“The One With The RoughRiders”), first 1,500 fans (18 & older), April 5



Whataburger Calendar, first 2,000 fans, April 7



Riders cricket bat (Multicultural Festival), first 1,000 fans, April 20



Riders camo hat (Great Outdoors Night), first 1,500 fans, May 4



Teddy Roosevelt riding a dragon bobblehead (“House of Roosevelt”), first 1,500 fans, May 17



Kids jersey (Crayola Experience Plano Night), first 500 kids, June 16



Ronald Guzman bobblehead (Players Night), first 1,500 fans, June 30



Brooks bobblehead (Brooks’ Birthday Celebration), first 1,500 fans, July 14



Teddy Roosevelt nutcracker (Christmas in July), first 1,500 fans, July 26

Other special nights

Autism Awareness Night, April 7



Girl Power Night, May 5



Teacher Appreciation Nights, May 16 and May 30



Military Appreciation Night, May 18



Strikeout Cancer Nights, presented by UT Southwestern, June 14, July 13 and August 23



Whataburger Food Bank Night, June 15



Nurses Appreciation Night, June 27