RoughRiders promo schedule packed with more wacky nights, including tribute to Friends

By Stefan Stevenson

February 25, 2019 02:32 PM

The Frisco RoughRiders are there for you.

Especially on April 5 when they kick off another season of fun promotions, giveaways and theme nights at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco. A full list of theme nights, giveaways and promotions is below.

The season for the Texas Rangers’ Double A affiliate starts April 4 and single-night tickets go on sale Friday. The RoughRiders aren’t wasting any time coming hard with the wacky theme nights either. The second game of the season has been deemed “The One With the RoughRiders,” a tribute to Friends, the sitcom. Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, the coffee barista who lusted after Rachel, will be on hand for a meet and greet.

The Ballpark’s Bull Moose Saloon will be converted into Central Perk, the coffee shop the Friends gang spent so much time. Two Riders sales staff members Ross Lanford and Monica Man will take photos and sign autographs for fans. We’re assuming they’ll be made up to resemble something close to characters Ross and Monica Geller.

Other promotions include 24 post-game fireworks nights on Fridays, plus a few extra nights including Opening Day on April 4 and July 3. Other promotions include Party @ The Yard every Thursday, Kids Sunday Funday, and Multicultural Festival on April 20, which will include a pre-game cricket demonstration and Riders-themed crickets bats for the first 1,000 fans.

The Aug. 22 Party @ The Yard will have a Fyre Festival theme so get ready for some mind-blowing ham and cheese sandwiches.

Theme nights

‘90s Throwback Night, April 19

Tribute To Arlen Night, May 2

Great Outdoors Night, May 4

“House of Roosevelt” Night, May 17

Texas Celebration Night, May 31

Super Hero/First Responders Night, June 29

Circle of Life Night: A Tribute to a Lion Cub, July 12

Brooks’ (team dog) Birthday Celebration, July 14

Tribute to the Threaded Rod Night, July 25

A Capella Night, July 27

Paw Patrol Night, July 28

FriscoStock, August 8

Back to School-ESports Night, August 11

Frisco Fyre Festival as part of Party @ The Yard, August 22

State Fair Night featuring the return of the “Frisco Corny Dogs,” August 24

Giveaways

Riders Coffee Mug (“The One With The RoughRiders”), first 1,500 fans (18 & older), April 5

Whataburger Calendar, first 2,000 fans, April 7

Riders cricket bat (Multicultural Festival), first 1,000 fans, April 20

Riders camo hat (Great Outdoors Night), first 1,500 fans, May 4

Teddy Roosevelt riding a dragon bobblehead (“House of Roosevelt”), first 1,500 fans, May 17

Kids jersey (Crayola Experience Plano Night), first 500 kids, June 16

Ronald Guzman bobblehead (Players Night), first 1,500 fans, June 30

Brooks bobblehead (Brooks’ Birthday Celebration), first 1,500 fans, July 14

Teddy Roosevelt nutcracker (Christmas in July), first 1,500 fans, July 26

Other special nights

Autism Awareness Night, April 7

Girl Power Night, May 5

Teacher Appreciation Nights, May 16 and May 30

Military Appreciation Night, May 18

Strikeout Cancer Nights, presented by UT Southwestern, June 14, July 13 and August 23

Whataburger Food Bank Night, June 15

Nurses Appreciation Night, June 27

