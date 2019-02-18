Here’s what Hunter Pence said about his sore shoulder, Bruce Bochy’s retirement

Hunter Pence was all over the Surprise Recreation Campus on Monday during the first full-squad spring workout for the Texas Rangers, doing as much as he could despite having the use of only one shoulder.

The former All-Star outfielder, in camp on a minor-league deal and fighting for a roster spot, has a sore right shoulder and did all he could without using his throwing shoulder. He took balls in the outfield, but didn’t throw. He hit in the cages, but swung only with his left arm.

Pence tweaked the shoulder last week in the gym, and the 12-year veteran knows now to push things during the first week of camp.

“It’s just a little discomfort, hopefully just a few days and get right back after it,” the Arlington native said. “It happened just before I left, so it’s unfortunately timing. I’ve got to get it right before I get going. It’s nothing too bad. It’s definitely not the way you want to get started, but it’s the smartest decision for now.”

Pence was not aware that his former manager, Bruce Bochy, announced that this season would be his last before retiring from baseball. Pence played for Bochy with the San Francisco Giants for the past seven seasons, winning two World Series.

Bochy has won three, the first in 2010 when the Giants dispatched the Rangers in five games. Pence and Bochy won titles together in 2012 and 2014, and the three rings should put Bochy in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“There’s not a question in my mind he’s a sure-fire Hall of Famer,” Pence said. “He’s just an incredible human. He changes the room. He’s a pretty special guy.”

Bochy coached 12 seasons in San Diego before taking over in San Francisco. This will be his 13th season with the Giants.

“It was incredible to get to play for him as long as I did,” Pence said. “He had unbelievable timing, and the decision-making of baseball was clockwork for him. But, really, it was his personality and his enthusiasm and his ability to inspire that was really remarkable.”