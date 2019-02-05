Rangers bring three reclamation projects into system on minor-league deals

Try as they might, the Texas Rangers won’t be able to sign every remaining free agent to minor-league contracts, but they collected three more Tuesday.

The club announced that it has signed left-hander Chris Nunn and right-handed pitchers Ricardo Rodriguez and David Carpenter to minors deals. They will not be in big-league camp Feb. 13 when pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Ariz.

Each can be considered a reclamation project, to varying degrees.

Rodriguez is most familiar to Rangers fans. He made his MLB debut for them in 2017 and pitched only four games last season, covering 6 2/3 innings, because of a shoulder injury that required off-season surgery.

He won’t be ready to start the regular season.

Nunn and Carpenter, though, are a full-go, and someone might need to tell them to tap the brakes.

Nunn last pitched last season in independent ball after the Houston Astros released him from their Triple A club. That came three years after he last pitched, as he was sacked by a hip injury.

But he has found his fastball again, hitting 99 mph with it, and a tweet of him throwing caught the eye of the Rangers.

Chris Nunn is baaaaack. Pen from yesterday. #FGFreeAgent @thenatural515



Someone sign this dude!



On second thought, I kinda like watching his bullpens here, so...maybe holdoff? pic.twitter.com/dzzMmP0Pmv — FlatGround (@FlatgroundApp) January 23, 2019

Carpenter has pitched five seasons in the big leagues, just not in three years, and has been working out at the famed Driveline Baseball facility near Seattle. He has a career ERA of 3.66, but has pitched in the majors since 2015 because of shoulder issues.

His velocity has hit 95 mph, according to the folks at Driveline, and he has added a split-fingered fastball.

This David Carpenter is not the same as the David Carpenter who was born in Arlington pitched at South Grand Prairie High before logging parts of four seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves.