Guitars, golf clubs and ... 9,600 baseballs among equipment headed to Texas Rangers spring training

Delino DeShields made sure to get his guitar on the Texas Rangers’ equipment truck that departed for Surprise, Arizona on Wednesday. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa had to put his golf clubs on it.

Those were among the more notable items on a moving truck carrying about 35,000 pounds of equipment and gear from Globe Life Park to the Rangers’ spring training home out West.

“I’ve been playing guitar for like four years,” DeShields said. “It’s an easy way to get my mind off baseball.”

DeShields has a Taylor acoustic guitar. He mentioned country star Chris Stapleton as an artist whose songs he likes to play. But he’s not going to leave his day job as a Rangers outfielder anytime soon.

“I’m decent,” DeShields said of his guitar skills. “I wouldn’t say ‘pretty good’ yet.”

Kiner-Falefa made similar statements about his golf game. He wouldn’t reveal his handicap, but golf is a good way for a catcher to bond and connect with the pitching staff.

Most pitchers are pretty good golfers. Or at least enjoy hitting the links to break up the monotony of spring training.

“When the pitchers call you out, you’ve got to put them in their place for a while,” Kiner-Falefa said, smiling. “I go out and have fun [on the golf course]. Sometimes if I beat them, I’ll let them know. But most of the time I’ll lose.”

Outside of the guitar and golf clubs, the equipment truck was filled with 800 dozen baseballs (9,600 baseballs in all), about eight baseball-related machines, including a FungoMan (an automated pitching and fielding machine), two dozen bats for each position player and a full pallet of coffee.

“It’s an exciting time,” DeShields said. “Once the Super Bowl is over with, people will start focusing on baseball a little bit more. It’s an exciting time for us as far as this new era that we’re entering. We’re excited to get down there.”

The new era is referring to the Chris Woodward era getting underway. The Rangers fired manager Jeff Banister late last season, and brought on Woodward in the offseason.

Woodward has gotten positive reviews early in his tenure.

“The new coaching staff, they bring a different kind of energy to this organization,” DeShields said. “I’m excited to see the differences between where we were last year and going into this year.





“[Woodward] understands how hard it is to play. He’s very open to communicate with. He’s constantly reaching out to us, making sure we’re good. And he wants to win.”

It gets started Feb. 12 when the Rangers’ pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training with the first workout Feb. 13. Position players must report by Feb. 17 with the first full workout Feb. 18.

The equipment will be waiting for them. The truck is expected to arrive in the Phoenix area on Monday, and the clubhouse should be set up by the end of next week. And, before you know it, opening day will arrive March 28 against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Park.

“I’ve been bored for a while now, so ready to get back to it,” Kiner-Falefa said. “It’s been a long offseason.”