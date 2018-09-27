Rangers’ rookie dress-up day includes a surprise from Farmer Adrian

Part of being an MLB rookie is having to dress up in goofy costumes for the final road trip of each season, and dress-up day arrived Wednesday night for the Texas Rangers.

Apparently, a future Hall of Famer with 21 seasons in his career has to dress up, too.

While rookies were putting on chicken and rooster costumes after a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, third baseman Adrian Beltre was pulling on his boots and overalls as farmer in charge of the fowl balls.

“They say after you play 20 years in the game you’re a rookie again,” Beltre said. “The guys were kind of asking for it, I said, ‘If you guys want it ... .”

Beltre said that he dressed up in his second season with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a bellman after getting a pass, he said, for being a good rookie in 1998. There was no shortage of rookies donning costumes Wednesday night as the Rangers headed to Seattle for their final series of the season.

Beltre homered in the second inning, giving him eight homers in September, 15 on the season and 477 in his career. He said all the work on the farm helped power the ball out to center field.

“I’m country strong,” Beltre said.