‘Big Sexy’ Colon is big-time funny in Kingsford ad with Rangers teammate DeShields

September 26, 2018 01:19 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Finally, Big Sexy has found endorsement work.

What took so long?

Kingsford Charcoal released an advertisement featuring Texas Rangers right-hander Bartolo Colon grilling and eating as he does so. The grill work, the ad suggests, has been the key to the 45-year-old’s 21-season MLB career.

Center fielder Delino DeShields plays the young up-and-comer seeking advice from the veteran pitcher, who earlier this season became the all-time leader in wins by a pitcher from Latin America.

Colon tells him the key is, “No days off.”

Cue the grilling montage, which includes Colon doing squats with a dead pig draped around his neck and upright rows with backs of Kingsford.

Solid product placement.

The ad ends with Colon spreading advice in Spanish to DeShields — “Off-season doesn’t exist, friend” — and an NSFW outtake.

Watch for yourself.

