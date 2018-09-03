How’s the Rangers’ coaching staff done developing players in 2018? Jon Daniels answers …

When the Texas Rangers were reeling in May and on pace for a 100-loss season, team president and general manager Jon Daniels described his evaluation of the coaching staff would be centered more on the development of young players than wins and losses.





How has that gone as the Rangers enter their final month of the season?

“There’s been a lot of progress, definitely more positives than setbacks,” Daniels said on Monday. “I think that the way that the young players have played here in the second half, especially in light of where we are in the standings, has been a big plus.”

Daniels rattled off several players who have developed this season, including Rougned Odor, Ronald Guzman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jose Leclerc and even Jurickson Profar.

“I don’t know if [Profar] qualifies as a young player in the same category, but for all that he’s been through to have established himself as a true everyday player and make the most of his opportunity is a big plus,” Daniels said.

With that being said, signs seemingly point to job security for manager Jeff Banister. Banister is under contract through the 2019 season after the organization picked up the option on it last offseason.

There will be more developing in the final month, of course. The Rangers announced plans for more September call-ups on Monday.

The club is expected to call up the following players – OF Willie Calhoun, RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx and RHP Adrian Sampson from Triple A Round Rock; and LHP C.D. Pelham from Double A Frisco.

Additionally, the club will activate INF Hanser Alberto off the disabled list and outright RHP Drew Hutchison to Round Rock.

Pelham is the most intriguing candidate among the group. The 6-foot-6 lefty started the season at High A Down East, earned a promotion to Double A Frisco and is now being promoted to the big leagues.

Pelham has combined for a 3.66 ERA in 47 games this season (24 games at Frisco, 23 games at Down East).