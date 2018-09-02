It’s official: Rangers to use ‘The Opener’ on Monday

Coming soon — very soon — to Globe Life Park: “The Opener.”

Manager Jeff Banister said on Sunday morning that the Texas Rangers will finally take the leap into giving a reliever at least the first inning Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Banister has been kicking around the idea for the past couple of weeks. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who has worked exclusively as a reliever since joining the Rangers on July 31, will make his first MLB start and be followed by Ariel Jurado, who has been a starter in all seven of his career appearances.

“It’s something we’ve though about and talked about,” Banister said. “We have a little better feel for the personnel right now. It’s September, and we have a little more depth, so we can look at these kinds of things.”

Springs has started games the past two seasons in the minors before evolving into only a reliever in 2018. Jurado has struggled of late, and the Rangers hope he can benefit by not having to face the first three hitters in the Angels’ lineup to start the game.

The Rangers are also leaning toward using an opener Wednesday to close out the three-game series against the Angels. That’s Drew Hutchinson’s day to start, but the right-hander has struggled to an ERA above 8.00 since joining the Rangers.

Banister said that the Rangers won’t use an opener for left-hander Mike Minor or righties Yovani Gallardo and Bartolo Colon.

Banister said last month that the purpose of an opener is to take a load off the normal starter by letting a reliever take on the top of an opponent’s lineup, where the best batters hit. In theory, the starter would be able to work deeper into a game.

MLB Network studio host Brian Kenny made the theory famous, and the Tampa Bay Rays have run with it. Since first implementing the opener in May, they have the best ERA in baseball.

Other teams have entertained the idea, a few have tried it, and more are likely to do so this month with expanded rosters. The Rangers will do so Monday.

“We’re looking at some different potential spots, whether it’s in front of Hutchinson,” Banister said.