Pudge is playing for a new team this year

Pudge Rodriguez is joining another a team.
The Texas Rangers’ legend and Hall of Famer was announced as the United Way of Tarrant County’s honorary campaign chair on Thursday as the non-profit organization kicked off its annual fund-raising campaign with a free party in Sundance Square featuring the cover band The Spazmatics.
“Giving back to the community is very important,” said Rodriguez, who took part in a live chat with the current honorary chair and member of the board of directors Mark Nurdin. “When I was a baseball player, the support I got from them since Day 1 and until today, it’s been tremendous. So to be able to be part of this huge organization called the United Way, it’s just amazing.”
Rodriguez, of course, has been active in the community for years with his own foundation but joining forces with the United Way of Tarrant County seemed like a perfect fit.
“What the United Way has done in this area and Tarrant County has been tremendous. I think it’s the beginning. They’re working so hard and they’re going to continue to work hard,’ he said.
More than $13 million donations helped more than 300,000 people in Tarrant County, according to president and CEO TD Smyers.
“It’s really a great opportunity because he is who he is and we are who we are,” Smyers said. “It’s not that we do a lot of great stuff, it’s that we enable a lot of great stuff through a network of partners. It’s truly team ball, so having someone like Pudge who represents that so much it’s just a really good fit.
Rodriguez is already predicting a record-breaking year in donations.
“One of the reasons I decided to do this is I think we can double it,” he said. “It’s not something that I have to do. I love to do this. I love to help. I love to see people, say hi to people. I want to be around. That’s the way I am as a person, so that’s why foundations like this, everything we do we do, we do with a lot of heart. I love being associated with these good people with a good heart. The atmosphere here is very positive and it’s a blessing and it’s absolutely needed.”
