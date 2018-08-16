Texas Rangers

August 16, 2018 10:33 PM

Watch: Rangers turn extremely rare 5-4 triple play in win over Angels

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

The Texas Rangers escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning Thursday night by turning the sixth triple play in franchise history against the Los Angeles Angels.

Angels second baseman David Fletcher hit a low line drive off right-hander Ariel Jurado that skipped into the glove of third baseman Jurickson Profar, who hopped up and touched third base to force Eric Young Jr. for the first out.

Taylor Ward, who was at third base, was tagged out as he left the base, and Profar threw to second baseman Rougned Odor to get Kole Calhoun. He was called out for running out of the base path while trying to avoid Odor’s tag.

Rangers triple play

Score it a 5-4 triple play, the second in MLB this season.

The Rangers hadn’t turned a triple play in more than nine years, dating to May 20, 2009, at Detroit. It was the second triple play at Globe Life Park, with the Rangers turning the first April 14, 2002, against Seattle.

The Rangers, though, were trailing 6-3 after the play.

Manuel Guzman picked a good night to see his son play for the first time

Manuel Guzman picked a good night to see his son Ronald play for the Texas Rangers for the first time.

Stefan Stevenson

Related content

Texas Rangers

Comments

Videos

View more video

Texas Rangers