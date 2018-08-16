Rangers activate one starter from DL, send another to Triple A Round Rock

Nomar Mazara has returned to the Texas Rangers.







The team activated him from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday and optioned Willie Calhoun to Triple A Round Rock.







Adrian Beltre’s status remains day to day. He is not in tonight’s lineup.

Mazara has been on the DL since July 17 with a right thumb sprain sustained during Texas’ series in Baltimore just before the All-Star break.

He batted a combined .300 (6-for-20) with 2 RBI during a 6-game injury rehabilitation assignment with Round Rock and Double A Frisco. That included an 0-for-4 outing and playing the entire game in right field for the RoughRiders.

Mazara hit .272 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 91 games prior to the injury. He has a team-leading 78 starts in right field.

Calhoun, one of the Rangers’ prized prospects, was promoted to the big league club on July 20, the day Mazara was formally placed on the DL, where he hit .275 with one home run and 9 RBI in 22 games.