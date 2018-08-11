Rainy forecast could alter Rangers-Yankees series in the Bronx

The Texas Rangers’ 12:05 p.m. (CT) game Saturday against the New York Yankees in the Bronx is still scheduled to start on time despite consistent rain throughout the morning.



The rain cleared two hours before the scheduled first pitch but the tarp remains on the field and more rain is in the forecast.



It’s the third game of a four-game series. The finale is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Sunday.



Weather.com listed a 20 percent chance of rain for New York City at the scheduled start time, but that increases to 35 percent an hour later and reaches 90 percent two hours after the scheduled first pitch. The chance of rain never falls below 65 percent for the rest of Saturday.



It doesn’t improve much on Sunday either. The forecast calls for a 50 percent or greater chance of rain at the scheduled 12:05 p.m. (CT) first pitch.





