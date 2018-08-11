The Texas Rangers’ game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Saturday is still scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m. (CT) despite heaving rains in the area. The forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain an hour after first pitch.
Rainy forecast could alter Rangers-Yankees series in the Bronx

By Stefan Stevenson

August 11, 2018 10:49 AM

The Texas Rangers’ 12:05 p.m. (CT) game Saturday against the New York Yankees in the Bronx is still scheduled to start on time despite consistent rain throughout the morning.

The rain cleared two hours before the scheduled first pitch but the tarp remains on the field and more rain is in the forecast.

It’s the third game of a four-game series. The finale is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

Weather.com listed a 20 percent chance of rain for New York City at the scheduled start time, but that increases to 35 percent an hour later and reaches 90 percent two hours after the scheduled first pitch. The chance of rain never falls below 65 percent for the rest of Saturday.

It doesn’t improve much on Sunday either. The forecast calls for a 50 percent or greater chance of rain at the scheduled 12:05 p.m. (CT) first pitch.

