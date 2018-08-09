Rangers Reaction: Yankees blast five homers to take series opener

The Yankees his five home runs, including two by Neil Walker, to slug their way past the Rangers 7-3 in the series opener Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.



It’s the second time this season the Yankees have hit five homers against the Rangers in a game.



Rangers’ rookie right-hander Ariel Jurado allowed six rus on seven hits, including four of the homers in five innings. Aaron Hicks’ two-run homer in the first put New York on top. Miguel Andujar and Walker each homered in the fourth to make it a 5-1 game. Giancarlo Stanton’s 122 mph, 449-foot home run in the fifth is the hardest-hit home run in the Statcast era (since 2015). Walker’s second homer came off of Matt Moore in the sixth. Moore allowed one run on two hits over the final three innings.



Five quick hits from Thursday’s 7-3 loss:



1. Bronx Bombers — Five of the Yankees’ eight hits through six innings were home runs, including the first four against Ariel Jurado. Walker hit homers from both sides of the plate for the first time in his career. Aaron Hicks also did it this year for New York.



2. Long balled — The Yankees lead the majors with 186 homers, including 17 in four games against the Rangers. The five homers allowed Thursday tie a season high alowed by Texas.



3. Nomar rehab — Nomar Mazara was 1 for 2 with a single and a strikeout in his first rehab game for Triple A Round Rock on Thursday. Mazara has been on the disabled list with a sprained right thumb since July 17.



4. League leaders — Texas’ batters struck out 13 times Thursday and lead the majors with 1,114 strikeouts.



5. Streak snapped — Elvis Andrus’ career-longo 19-game hitting streak was snapped after he went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. He was tied with the Indians’ Michael Brantley for the majors’ longest streak this season.

