Elvis Andrus congratulates Joey Gallo after he connected for one of his two homers Wednesday in the Rangers’ win over the Mariners. Mike Stone The Associated Press

Gallo’s big day fuels Rangers’ rout of Mariners

By Jeff Wilson

August 08, 2018 04:22 PM

Joey Gallo connected for two home runs and drove in four runs, and the Texas Rangers pounded out a season-high 19 hits in an 11-7 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Gallo singled in a run in the Rangers’ two-run first, swatted a two-run homer in the third and started the fifth with another homer. He has 31 homers on the season.

Ronald Guzman and Isiah Kiner-Falefa also collected three hits apiece, and Guzman and Adrian Beltre each drove in two runs.

Yovani Gallardo (7-1) was the beneficiary of the offense, though the right-hander allowed only two runs in six innings for his MLB-leading seventh win since June 23.

The Rangers went 5-2 on their seven-game homestand and reached double-digits in scoring in four of the games.

