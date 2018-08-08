Gallo’s big day fuels Rangers’ rout of Mariners

Joey Gallo connected for two home runs and drove in four runs, and the Texas Rangers pounded out a season-high 19 hits in an 11-7 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Gallo singled in a run in the Rangers’ two-run first, swatted a two-run homer in the third and started the fifth with another homer. He has 31 homers on the season.

Ronald Guzman and Isiah Kiner-Falefa also collected three hits apiece, and Guzman and Adrian Beltre each drove in two runs.

Yovani Gallardo (7-1) was the beneficiary of the offense, though the right-hander allowed only two runs in six innings for his MLB-leading seventh win since June 23.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Rangers went 5-2 on their seven-game homestand and reached double-digits in scoring in four of the games.