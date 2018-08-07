Colon has another milestone in mind, but does he have time to reach it with Rangers?

Facebook will have exclusive broadcast rights Wednesday to the series finale between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners.

That means no television broadcast of the game. Repeat: No television broadcast of the game.

For those who can remember all the way back to May, the Rangers and Mariners were the featured Facebook game of the week for a game at Safeco Field. Outrage ensued.

Rangers fans have one option they didn’t have then that they have now: Just come to the game, which starts at 1 p.m.

It won’t be too hot.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from an 11-4, history-making victory.

1. Bartolo Colon has more victories than any other pitcher born in Latin America, and No. 246 is part of the reason he returned for a 21st MLB season.





So, now what?

“First, we’ve got to finish this season,” Colon said. “But there is one thing I’ll look for: Juan Marichal has more innings than me, and for Dominicans, I want to beat him also. I think it’s about 50 innings I have left.”

It’s actually 61 1/3 innings to reach Marichal’s 3,507, and that might be a tall order this season.

The Rangers have 47 games remaining and six starters in their rotation. They have others in the minors who they will want to see start games. They want to get Mike Minor to the finish line.

Something, or someone, is going to have to give, and Colon, while a fan favorite and beloved teammate, isn’t part of the long-range development/rebuild plan.

Maybe he doesn’t start as often. Maybe a pitcher finds his way to the disabled list and he gets to log seven or eight more starts.

He will also know that No. 246 came with the Rangers. The innings mark, though, might have to come somewhere else next season.

2. Delino DeShields doesn’t have post-concussion symptoms after all.





The speedy center fielder visited a specialist while on the seven-day concussion list, and it was determined that DeShields is dealing with migraine headaches and did not have a concussion last month at Boston.

He started with baseball activities Tuesday and is eligible to come off the DL this weekend at New York. That’s to be determined, but he’s feeling far better.

A question was posed of me earlier Tuesday on a local radio show: Has DeShields’ season shaken the Rangers’ stance on his future?

My answer: The season never really got off the ground. He broke the hamate bone in his left hand in the second game, and his quick return didn’t help. He had to make adjustments to be comfortable swinging the bat, and that really messed him up. Looking at the season through that lens, plus the defensive improvements, 2018 won’t be used against him. Plus, with Leody Taveras and Julio Pablo Martinez in the farm system, DeShields might only have a few more seasons before being challenged for the job in center field.

Whew!

Not mentioned was that DeShields has been exactly what the Rangers wanted most from their center fielder this season. All off-season they said that they were seeking a defensive-minded center fielder.

Well, DeShields has definitely been that.

3. Felix Hernandez has the highest ERA and most losses in his career against the Rangers, in large part because he has faced them upwards of five times a year throughout his career.





But he got knocked around Tuesday, as the Rangers got him for 11 runs in six innings. Jurickson Profar, Rougned Odor and Adrian Beltre all took him deep.

For Beltre, the solo homer in the sixth was sweet revenge.

Hernandez struck out Beltre in his first at-bat, and made him look bad doing it. Hernandez doubled over laughing at Beltre and then pointed and yelled at him to go to the dugout.

In the third, Beltre bounced into an inning-ending double play. Hernandez didn’t talk any smack as the Rangers had already scored four times in the inning.

Beltre got Hernandez to straightaway center for career homer No. 468, which moved him into a tied for 33rd all time with another stud third baseman, Chipper Jones. Beltre should be joining Jones in the Hall of Fame in five or six years.

Beltre appeared to just jog around the bases, opting to not pour salt in Hernandez’s wounds. Maybe the cameras and I missed something, but there was no doubling over at the waist.

It would have been a shock had there been.