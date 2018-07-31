Trade deadline has passed. Here’s what the Rangers did Tuesday, this month

The Texas Rangers did not trade away third baseman Adrian Beltre ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday afternoon, but they did find a deal for reliever Jake Diekman.

The left-handed Diekman was sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks shortly before the 3 p.m. deadline. He finished off the Rangers’ 9-5 victory Monday against the Diamondbacks and will just have to switch clubhouses at Chase Field.

The Rangers will receive two players, one who will be announced shortly and a player to be named.

The lack of significant action in the final hours before the annual nonwaiver period ended is in part a result of the Rangers doing their heavy lifting throughout the month but in earnest since Thursday.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK The Texas Rangers traded Keone Kela late Monday to the Pittsburgh Pirates for prospect Taylor Hearn and a player to be named.

They opened with the July 8 acquisition of outfielder Austin Jackson, reliever Cory Gearrin and pitching prospect Jason Bahr from the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations or a player to be named. Jackson was released a few days later.





Right-handed reliever Jesse Chavez was traded July 19 to the Chicago Cubs for Class A left-hander Tyler Thomas.

The Rangers’ biggest splash came Friday after news broke Thursday that left-hander Cole Hamels had been traded to the Cubs. The deal became official Friday, and it produced righty Eddie Butler, pitching prospect Rollie Lacy and a player to be named.

They struck again late Monday, shipping closer Keone Kela to the Pittsburgh Pirates for lefty prospect Taylor Hearn, from Royse City, and a player to be named.

SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels spoke late Monday about the trade that sent Keone Kela to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Beltre was going to be difficult to move for a variety of reasons, primarily his full no-trade protection. That Rangers attempted to move him, speaking with the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves and others, but a deal worth presenting to him never materialized.





The Rangers might overvalue Beltre as a player, with the injuries he has dealt with the past two seasons, but believe his influence on younger players and his legacy with the franchise add to his value.

Diekman can be a free agent after the season and seemed like a lock to be dealt. He was part of the Hamels trade with Philadelphia in 2015 and became an immediate force in the bullpen.

He sat out almost all of last season after having surgery to correct ulcerative colitis, a disease for which he has become a prominent spokesman through his Gut It Out Foundation.