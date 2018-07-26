Rangers reaction: How do you slow down A’s slugger Khris Davis?

Maybe the Texas Rangers should intentionally walk Khris Davis every time he comes to the plate. It wouldn’t be the worst idea after what happened Wednesday. Or Tuesday.

The Rangers blew a four-run lead as Davis accounted for the final five runs the A’s scored in a 6-5 victory. Davis had a three-run shot in the seventh off Cory Gearrin and then sent the game-deciding two-run blast over the right-field fence in the ninth inning off Jose Leclerc.

“I tried to throw a fastball away for a ball, but still [caught] a little bit in the plate,” Leclerc said.

If Leclerc had been successful, his intentions were to try and get Davis out on a changeup. But not many Rangers pitchers have had success against Davis.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

This is a guy who has 25 home runs in 49 career games against the Rangers, including four this series.

“This is a strong guy, he hits a lot of home runs, we’ve made some mistakes,” manager Jeff Banister said. “He’s one of those guys who probably feels very comfortable in the box against us.”

More reaction –

Perez shines. Martin Perez pitched well enough to earn a win for the first time since April 22. He allowed one run on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts over six innings.

Oh, and Davis started the game 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against Perez before unleashing havoc on the Rangers’ bullpen.

Beltre’s climb. Adrian Beltre continued his climb in the baseball record books Wednesday with a double and RBI single.

Beltre now has 5,222 career total passes, passing Hall of Famer Dave Winfield (5,221) for 15th all-time.

Colon time. Bartolo Colon has another chance to make history on Thursday. He’s scheduled to start and a win would make him the all-time winningest pitcher for a Latin America native.

Colon, of the Dominican Republic, is currently tied with Nicaragua’s Dennis Martinez with 245 career wins.

Colon, 45, hasn’t accomplished the feat in his previous three starts, going 0-3 with a 5.30 ERA.

“We’ve seen some really good innings, some good sets of pitches,” Banister said. “Then we’ve seen some situations where delivery and feel got away from him a little bit.”

Tocci embracing role. The decision to demote Delino DeShields confused many, but Carlos Tocci is ready to take advantage of his newfound opportunity.

Tocci started in center field for the second straight night Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with a run scoreed. He is expected to get more playing time there going forward.

“They’re giving me a chance to play, so take advantage of it,” Tocci said through a translator. “It’s my dream to play here. I know pitching is different [in the big leagues], but I have to play often, and I want to play often, so it’s going to be a different challenge for me.”