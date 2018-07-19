Here’s a look at progress on Globe Life Field and Texas Live!

Construction of the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field and the Texas Live! entertainment complex next to it are moving along on schedule.



That’s good news, because Texas Live! is set to have its grand opening on Aug. 9, including a free concert by The Toadies and Eleven Hundred Springs.



The North Plaza, which is located adjacent to Texas Live! and will be the north entrance to Globe Life Field, is expected to be open to the public for the opening.



The retractable-roof Globe Life Field is supposed to be ready for Opening Day 2020.

Installation of the precast concrete risers for the seating bowl began last week and structural steel work has been completed for the Rangers’ four-story office building, which looms just south of the stadium down the first-base line. The new office space will be about 15,000 square feet larger than the current office space for executives and staff at Globe Life Park.

Construction on Globe Life Field began the first week of October 2017.





