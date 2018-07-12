Video: The idea of the Rangers trading Adrian Beltre hilariously devastates young fan

Adrian Beltre may or may not get traded, but the thought of Beltre getting moved really overwhelmed one young Rangers fan.

Playoff contenders such as the Red Sox, Indians, Phillies and others, would certainly love to acquire his bat, his glove and his experience for a stretch run.

Some outlets have said the third baseman has said he would consider waiving his no-trade clause to move to a contender. Others have reported he might nix a deal that would ship him out of Arlington.

It’s hard to gauge what the Rangers and Jon Daniels might get in return.

This little girl doesn't know what to do with herself now that she's learned her favorite player has been traded from the Texas Rangers. https://t.co/0qY94F2PGs pic.twitter.com/hhn9s9IIbW — ABC News (@ABC) July 12, 2018

Contrary to the tweet from ABC News, Beltre hasn’t been traded.

At least not yet.