Rangers' Joey Gallo scratched from lineup after injuring eye during BP

July 06, 2018

Joey Gallo was scratched from the Rangers' Friday night lineup after injuring an eye during pregame batting practice.

Gallo and Delino DeShields were fielding fly balls when DeShields' glove struck Gallo's left eye. The contusion was bad enough to cause blurred vision.

Gallo was replaced in the lineup by Ryan Rua, who is hitting 8th and playing left field. Gallo hit his team-leading 21st home run in Thursday's 7-5 win.

The Rangers and Tigers start at 6:05 p.m. with Bartolo Colon facing Jordan Zimmerman.

