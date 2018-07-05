Joey Gallo's home run lands in Comerica Park concourse

Joey Gallo ripped a 453-foot home run that cleared the right-field bleachers at Comerica Park Thursday.
The two-run homer landed in the concourse and is the second-longest this season for Gallo. Statcast estimated the homer's exit velocity at 112 mph.
It's Gallo's 21st home run, which leads Texas and is tied for eighth in the majors.
Gallo's average 96.5 mph exit velocity leads the majors.
It's the second-longest home run Gallo has hit this season. His longest was 466 feet against the Red Sox at Globe Life Park on May 5. Of his 21 homers, 17 were 400 feet or longer.
The Rangers led the Tigers 5-0 when the game was delayed because of rain with one out in the top of the fourth inning.
