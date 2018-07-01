Choo stretches streak, but Hamels roughed up in Rangers' loss

Shin-Soo Choo went 0 for 4 but drew an eighth-inning walk to stretch his MLB-leading on-base streak to 42 games, and Cole Hamels surrendered seven runs in five innings as the Texas Rangers lost 10-5 to the Chicago White Sox.
Choo, who sat out Saturday because of a mild strain of his right quadriceps muscle, flied out to center field twice, struck out and flied to center again. He took a one-out walk during the Rangers' three-run eighth that brought them within reach of a three-game sweep.
Choo said before the game that he is healthy enough to play and should soon be healthy enough to resume playing in the outfield. He has no doubts that he would be able participate in the July 17 All-Star Game if selected to the American League team.
He called his streak a gift from above but said it hadn't been a focal point for him. He was willing to put it on the lineup Saturday as a pinch hitter but wasn't needed in a 13-4 win.
"I'm not really worried a lot," Choo said. "I told [manager Jeff Banister], 'If there's a situation you need me, use me.'"
The Rangers trailed 2-0 after three innings but forged a 2-2 tie as Rougned Odor singled home Jurickson Profar and after Delino DeShields took a bases-loaded walk with two outs.
The White Sox charged right back against Hamels, who retired Yolmer Sanchez to start the inning and struck out Adam Engel, only to see him reach on a wild pitch. The next five batters collected hits.
Chicago played a Joey Gallo single into a triple that scored two in the eighth, and Gallo scored as Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded out. The White Sox, though, countered with two in the ninth against Matt Moore.
Comments