A sell-out crowd sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch of a Mariners' game against the Indians on March 28 at Safeco Field in Seattle.
Baseball

This fan is likely to get deported for going to a baseball game. How did that happen?

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

August 07, 2018 04:30 PM

We’ve all made stupid bets.

But one man made a wager that might get him deported.

During Last Sunday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays at Safeco Field in Seattle, a certain individual was bet $80 dollars that he wouldn’t run onto the field butt-naked.

Challenge accepted. Here’s what ensued:

Eventually, he was tracked down by security and arrested.

However, the man is an Irish citizen and he lives in Vancouver, which means he could be deported from Canada over the affair.

By

