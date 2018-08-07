This fan is likely to get deported for going to a baseball game. How did that happen?

We’ve all made stupid bets.

But one man made a wager that might get him deported.

During Last Sunday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays at Safeco Field in Seattle, a certain individual was bet $80 dollars that he wouldn’t run onto the field butt-naked.

Challenge accepted. Here’s what ensued:

Eventually, he was tracked down by security and arrested.

However, the man is an Irish citizen and he lives in Vancouver, which means he could be deported from Canada over the affair.

