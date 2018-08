Players and managers continue to come up with creative ways to get ejected.

On Monday night, outfielder Brennan Metzger of the Independent League’s Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks certainly put his own twist when he got ejected for arguing a called third strike.

And unlike some ejections, it appeared as though Metzger remained genuinely angry throughout his protest.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

worst umpire call ever pic.twitter.com/feKHA03tzA — Routine Baseball (@RoutineBaseball) July 19, 2018

The RedHawks won the game over the Chicago Dogs, 4-3.