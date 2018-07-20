Two umpires in the Mexican Baseball League have been suspended for the remainder of this season for a terrible call during a game between Diablos Rojos del Mexico and the Algodoneros de Union Laguna on Tuesday.
Two umpires in the Mexican Baseball League have been suspended for the remainder of this season for a terrible call during a game between Diablos Rojos del Mexico and the Algodoneros de Union Laguna on Tuesday. Screenshot Twitter
Two umpires in the Mexican Baseball League have been suspended for the remainder of this season for a terrible call during a game between Diablos Rojos del Mexico and the Algodoneros de Union Laguna on Tuesday. Screenshot Twitter

Baseball

Watch: Mexican League umpires make a call so bad they got suspended for the season

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

July 20, 2018 12:30 PM

Now we know why Kenny Powers was so quick to bolt from Mexico to Myrtle Beach on HBO’s popular baseball comedy ‘East Bound & Down.’

Apparently, a couple of umpires south of the border don’t have a firm grasp on the sport.

Yes, umpires endure verbal and occasionally physical abuse from players, coaches and fans. They often get hit with foul balls and have to wear all that equipment during the hot summer months.

But during a game between the Diablos Rojos del México and the Algodoneros de Union Laguna, two Mexican League umpires agreed on what might be the worst call in the history of baseball. In fact, the call was so horrible that both men were suspended for the remainder of the 2018 season.

A description really won’t do it justice, so here is the video of the sequence.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  