Watch: Mexican League umpires make a call so bad they got suspended for the season

Now we know why Kenny Powers was so quick to bolt from Mexico to Myrtle Beach on HBO’s popular baseball comedy ‘East Bound & Down.’

Apparently, a couple of umpires south of the border don’t have a firm grasp on the sport.

Yes, umpires endure verbal and occasionally physical abuse from players, coaches and fans. They often get hit with foul balls and have to wear all that equipment during the hot summer months.





But during a game between the Diablos Rojos del México and the Algodoneros de Union Laguna, two Mexican League umpires agreed on what might be the worst call in the history of baseball. In fact, the call was so horrible that both men were suspended for the remainder of the 2018 season.

A description really won’t do it justice, so here is the video of the sequence.