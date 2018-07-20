Worst is yet to come: Find out how hot DFW will get this weekend

Be warned: the worst of the heat may not arrive until this weekend.

Forecasters say some areas of North Texas could see 110-degree heat this weekend.

Even during hot Texas summers that’s unusual.

The last time Dallas-Fort Worth saw 110 degrees occurred on Aug. 2, 2011. It’s happened only six times since the National Weather Service started keeping records in 1898.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“It’s a pretty rare event,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dennis Cain.

The heat was already being felt on Thursday. At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

A record was set at 3:42 p.m. when the temperature soared to 108 degrees, breaking the previous high of 107 set in 1925.

All of North Texas remains in an excessive heat warning until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Dr. Glenn Hardesty, an emergency department physician at Texas Health Prosper, advises those working outdoors to take a break every 30 minutes to cool off and rehydrate.

Hardesty also recommends limiting exposure to the heat during the middle of the day and checking on elderly family members since they are more vulnerable to the heat.

Many appeared to be taking that advice on Thursday. Crews that working on construction projects in the West 7th corridor had largely disappeared by mid-afternoon.

Some over-the-counter medications such as Benadryl limit the body’s ability to sweat, Hardesty said.

Delay walking your dog until sunset while we're in this midst of this heat wave. Those sidewalks are HOT! Our infrared thermometer measured 136 degrees this afternoon on the sidewalk. These temperatures are hot enough to burn Fido's paws. #TexasHeat #txwx #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/3jiaAZLrW5 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) July 19, 2018

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, MedStar had responded to 13 heat-related calls. The EMS provider has implemented its extreme weather response protocol that gives higher priority to weather-related patients.

The Fort Worth ISD sign at Farrington Field read 107 degrees. Later on Thursday a new record of 108 degrees was set at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com

Despite setting system-wide peak demand record on Wednesday of 72,192 megawatts, the state’s power grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), said it wasn’t anticipating outages. A record of 73,259 was set on Thursday.

“Under extreme conditions, it is possible ERCOT would need to take some extra measures to help maintain sufficient operating reserves,” said ERCOT spokeswoman Leslie Sopko. “However, there are several tools that can be deployed in this type of situation without resorting to rotating outages.”

Fans attending Texas Rangers games this weekend will probably be wishing the new retractable-roof Globe Life Field had already been completed. The night games Friday and Saturday will be rough enough. But on Sunday, the first pitch against the Cleveland Indians will be at 2:05 p.m.

“It’s going to be absolutely miserable,” Cain said. “You need to remember the temperature is recorded in the shade. If you’re in direct sunlight, add another 15 degrees.”

Then there’s the hardy souls who take part in the Dallas Off-Road Bicyle Association Judgment Day cycling event at Cedar Hill State Park that runs between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday. Northeast of Dallas, there’s also the 100-mile Hell of the North Texas bike race on Sunday.

Music fans may be experiencing double vision at the Foreigner concert Saturday night at Irving’s Toyota Music Factory.

“It will still probably be around 102-103 degrees during the evening until the sun goes down,” Cain said.

If there’s a bit of good news, a break in the heat wave is on the horizon.

Dallas Ryan plays in the Trinity River at Panther Island Thursday afternoon. A new record of 108 degrees was set at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday. David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com

The high pressure system that has caused Texas to bake this week will start retreating westward early next week.

That will allow high temperatures to drop below 100 on Tuesday.