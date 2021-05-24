TCU product Tom Hoge feels his game is rounding into form just in time for Colonial

Tom Hoge cracked the top 100 of the world golf rankings earlier this year. He’s coming off playing the weekend of the PGA Championship for the second consecutive year. And now his sights are set on putting together his best showing to date at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Hoge, a TCU product who resides in Fort Worth, feels his game is coming together at the right time to make a run at his adopted hometown’s PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club. The tournament starts Thursday.

“I’ve always felt Colonial is a golf course that suits my game,” said Hoge, who grew up in Fargo, North Dakota. “My iron play has always been my strength and that’s kind of Colonial — a shot-maker’s course. I’m hopeful here. I’ve been working hard these last couple of weeks for things to be rounding into form for Colonial so I can have a nice week.”

Hoge is in the midst of playing eight consecutive weeks but had missed four straight cuts going into the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. But he made the cut at the major championship, one of 81 players to post a score of 5-over or better the first two days.

Hoge didn’t get much going on the weekend, playing Saturday’s round with 2016 British Open champion Henrik Stenson and Sunday’s round with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson. Hoge finished tied for 64th at 8-over.

Still, that’s a solid showing for a golfer playing in just his fifth major championship. Hoge made the cut at last year’s PGA Championship, finishing tied for 58th. Hoge has also played in three U.S. Opens, missing the cut in 2015 and 2016 and finishing tied for 43rd in 2019.

Hoge, who turns 32 on Tuesday, feels he’s just now entering the prime of his career. Hoge had a breakout season in 2020 with three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a runner-up at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in September 2019.

Hoge has carried that momentum into this season, already surpassing the $1 million mark in earnings for the year. He reached 98th in the world rankings following a tie for 12th at the Valero Texas Open last month. His best finish so far is a tie for third at the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN in December 2020.

“I just try to keep getting better and I feel like I have,” Hoge said. “The more big events I play in, the major championships, you get more comfortable competing against those top guys. I feel I’ve gotten more comfortable out there, a little bit more belief in myself.

“I just keep getting a little better. Hopefully I can continue that. Hopefully one of these days, we’ll be close coming down the stretch on Sunday.”

Hoge would love nothing more than for it to happen at Colonial, the event in his back yard. Playing at TCU and living in the area, Hoge has a strong understanding of the history of the event and the course.

Hoge enjoyed being part of it a year ago as it marked the return to golf after the PGA Tour shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he’s ready to play it with fans in the stands.

“I’m really looking forward to this year with the return of fans out there. It was pretty dead out there with no fans last year,” Hoge said. “I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces in the galleries and throughout the week. It’s always a fun week being at home, just a lot of pride that Charles Schwab has come on board and made it such an event.

“There’s some great momentum going on at Colonial, so it’ll be fun to get back out there.”