Golf

‘Prayers up for Tiger Woods.’ Famous friends, athletes react to violent car crash news

In this aerial image taken from video provided by KABC-TV, a vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday.
In this aerial image taken from video provided by KABC-TV, a vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday. AP

The news of Tiger Woods single-car accident quickly spread across social media on Tuesday.

Many of his famous friends and fellow athletes shared their thoughts and concern for Woods. Woods was undergoing surgery Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Woods had to be extricated from his car with the “jaws of life” tools.

Jada Pinkett Smith shared that she was with Woods on Monday.

“Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!” Smith posted on Twitter.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, former Yankee Alex Rodriguez and Internet celebrity Jake Owen all posted messages of prayer for Woods, who was in an undisclosed type of surgery Tuesday afternoon.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service