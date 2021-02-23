Golf
‘Prayers up for Tiger Woods.’ Famous friends, athletes react to violent car crash news
The news of Tiger Woods single-car accident quickly spread across social media on Tuesday.
Many of his famous friends and fellow athletes shared their thoughts and concern for Woods. Woods was undergoing surgery Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Woods had to be extricated from his car with the “jaws of life” tools.
Jada Pinkett Smith shared that she was with Woods on Monday.
“Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!” Smith posted on Twitter.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, former Yankee Alex Rodriguez and Internet celebrity Jake Owen all posted messages of prayer for Woods, who was in an undisclosed type of surgery Tuesday afternoon.
