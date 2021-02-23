‘Prayers up for Tiger Woods.’ Famous friends, athletes react to violent car crash news

In this aerial image taken from video provided by KABC-TV, a vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday. AP

The news of Tiger Woods single-car accident quickly spread across social media on Tuesday.

Many of his famous friends and fellow athletes shared their thoughts and concern for Woods. Woods was undergoing surgery Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Woods had to be extricated from his car with the “jaws of life” tools.

Jada Pinkett Smith shared that she was with Woods on Monday.

“Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!” Smith posted on Twitter.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, former Yankee Alex Rodriguez and Internet celebrity Jake Owen all posted messages of prayer for Woods, who was in an undisclosed type of surgery Tuesday afternoon.

My goes out to @TigerWoods ... praying for ya man. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) February 23, 2021

Justin Thomas reacts to the Tiger Woods news:



"I'm sick to my stomach... just worried for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling." pic.twitter.com/CIJo59DUVJ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 23, 2021

Horrible news about the auto crash involving @TigerWoods in Rancho Palos Verdes. He’s comeback mentally and emotionally far outweighed his physical return to glory. He’s just coming off yet another back surgery and now this! Prayers up as this apparent 1 car accident occurs. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for @TigerWoods — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family. https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021