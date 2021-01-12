Where will Donald Trump be during Joe Biden’s inauguration? Oddsmakers have a strong bet.

Oddsmakers are taking bets on whether President Trump will be on a golf course during President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural ceremony on Jan. 20.

SportsBettingDime.com also is taking bets on the first pro golfer to be photographed with Trump and what type of cap Trump will wear while playing golf. Oddsmakers are laying +120 (6/5) odds that Trump will be playing golf during the event. Biden becomes the 46th president at noon Jan. 20. Trump has stated he won’t attend the inauguration, breaking with the nation’s tradition.

The online site also posted odds of -500 (1/5) that Trump will play at least one more round of golf before leaving office.

Oddsmakers also expect Trump to replace his usual “Make America Great Again” or USA cap with one promoting one of his golf properties.

Will a Trump golf property close or be sold in 2021? Oddsmakers set the odds at +133 (4/3).

Other Trump-related odds at SportsBettingDime:

Over/under first day Trump is seen on a golf course after Jan. 20: Jan. 23.5

Odds to be the first current/former pro golfer to be photographed playing golf with Trump after Jan. 20:

1. Jack Nicklaus: 3/1 (+300)



2. John Daly: 10/1 (+1000)



3. Gary Player: 12/1 (+1200)



4. Bernhard Langer: 15/1 (+1500)



5. Annika Sorenstam: 24/1 (+2400)



6. Jim Herman: 40/1 (+4000)



7. Tiger Woods: 90/1 (+9000)



8. Rory McIlroy: 250/1 (+25000)



9. FIELD: 5/4 (+125)