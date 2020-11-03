Nice surprise: Charles Schwab Challenge pitches in to help concession stand charities

The Charles Schwab Challenge traditionally hosts thousands of fans. That means thousands of hot dogs and beers and other items being consumed throughout the week from Colonial’s concessions stands.

Those stands are run by people who receive a portion of the proceeds to fund their local charities, from high school clubs to the First Tee of Fort Worth.

All of that revenue generated, though, went away this year when the tournament was closed to the general public amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, tournament organizers did what they could to help soften the blow of the revenue shortfall for those concession stand charities.

Colonial hosted a “Charities Challenge Pro-Am” on Monday, which generated $54,500 to be distributed among the concession stand charities that rely on the tournament to support their initiatives.

“What a treat to get some sort of reward for being part of this community,” said Jamie Wayland, a representative of The Oakridge School’s Owl Club.

“This money goes so far in so many ways.”

The charity representatives such as Wayland were unaware that Colonial had taken these steps to raise money. They were simply invited to an event at the club and were surprised with the check presentation afterward.

Kevin Long, the executive director of the First Tee of Fort Worth, appreciated the tournament officials putting the event together.

“It was a very nice surprise, something that none of us were expecting in 2020,” Long said. “To have this opportunity to get some funding for our programs was extremely important and we are so glad they recognize that.”

The First Tee of Fort Worth reaches well beyond the city limits. The organization is in four-plus counties (Tarrant, Parker, Johnson, Hood and part of Denton County by Texas Motor Speedway) with a youth population in those areas reaching close to 400,000.

“We hope to reach them all,” Long said. “The First Tee is all about providing school-aged children with education, youth development, character and life skills programs through the game of golf. Our goal is to provide that to every young person in the community, particularly those that wouldn’t normally have access to a program like that.”

Colonial had little trouble finding area PGA Tour players to participate in the pro-am and support the cause. Among the PGA Tour players to participate included Colleyville resident Ryan Palmer, as well as former TCU golfers Tom Hoge, J.J. Henry and Franklin Corpening.

Todd Hamilton, the 2004 British Open champion, and Charles Coody, the 1971 Masters champion, were also on hand.

Colonial tournament director Michael Tothe was pleased with the end result, particularly being able to surprise the concession stand charities with a substantial check. After all, a tournament can’t happen without concession stands.

“A guy needs a hot dog and a beer,” Tothe said, smiling. “What I love about our concessions is they get food — hot or cold — from Point A to Point B in a timely fashion. Some of these charities have been a part of our event for 20 years. To hand out $54,500 to them was great and the best part was they didn’t know it was coming today.”

The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, starting the week of May 24 with tournament rounds May 27-30.