UT-ex Scottie Scheffler is one of golf’s budding stars

Scottie Scheffler is having trouble rewarding himself for a successful 2019 golf season, but it’s not because he’s in the market for a fancy sports car.

Instead, all Scheffler would like is a new 75-inch TV.

“But my credit card keeps blocking it,” Scheffler said, chuckling. “It’s not really that expensive of a TV … $900. I’m having trouble actually purchasing it.”

Well, it’s a safe bet that Scheffler won’t experience many more issues of this nature in the near future. His golf career continues on an upward trajectory as he’s one of the sport’s budding stars.

Scheffler earned Korn Ferry Tour (previously Web.com) player of the year and rookie of the year honors on Tuesday. He is coming off a season in which he won twice on the PGA Tour’s minor-league circuit, securing a PGA Tour card for the 2020 season.

Scheffler, the 23-year-old Dallas native who had a stellar college career at Texas, is playing in this week’s Houston Open. It’s his fourth start of the fall season on the PGA Tour, and he’ll be looking to go 4-for-4 on cuts made.

Scheffler finished T7th at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in West Virginia last month, and then had a T16 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a T74 at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

“Life out here is awesome,” Scheffler said. “Playing on the PGA Tour is a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Scheffler is confident he has the game to compete and win at golf’s highest level for years to come too. He brings a refreshing old-school mindset to the game.

Scheffler doesn’t have an exclusive club deal with a specific manufacturer. He uses a Ping driver, a Nike 3-wood from 2010-ish, Srixon and TaylorMade irons, Callaway and Artisan wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter.

“I feel like I have the best of each company in my bag,” Scheffler said. “I feel like I have what works for me.”

That includes his 60-degree Artisan lob wedge, built right here in Fort Worth by former Nike master craftsmen Mike Taylor.

“I know it’ll be exactly what I’m looking for, exactly what I need,” Scheffler said of his Artisan wedge. “The specs will be right, the grind will be the same. [Artisan] is very easy to work with.”

With his golfing career in a good spot, Scheffler has little complaints about life right now. He’s living the dream, as they say.

But it’d be nice if his roommates would give him some points for this weekend’s Red River Showdown. Scheffler, the proud Longhorn, is sharing a Dallas house with four others, including former Oklahoma golfers Charlie Saxon, Max McGreevy and Grant Hirschman.

“The mood is a little tense this week,” Scheffler said. “I think Oklahoma’s favored by like 10 and a half and I’m trying to get the points.”