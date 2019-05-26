Golf

Jordan Spieth, others fall short as Kevin Na pulls away to win Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Na won this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge by four shots.
Kevin Na won this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge by four shots. Richard W. Rodriguez AP Photo

A patron’s cellphone going off at the wrong time briefly derailed Kevin Na’s round on Saturday. Nothing derailed him on Sunday.

Na delivered timely shots when needed, and any charge made by a player proved to be short-lived. Na ended up running away to win the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday afternoon, shooting a 4-under 66 en route to a four-stroke victory.

Na posted a combined score of 13-under 267, and had the biggest margin of victory in the tournament history since Kenny Perry won by seven strokes in 2005. Tony Finau finished second at 9-under followed by a two-way tie for third between Andrew Putnam and C.T. Pan.

Na played well from the opening holes. He stuck his approach shot to within five feet for a birdie on No. 2. He drained a 33-footer for birdie on No. 4, going through the “Horrible Horseshoe” at 1-under par.

Na then rolled in an eight-footer for birdie on No. 6. He bogeyed No. 7, missing a seven-footer to save bar, but responded by draining a 20-footer for birdie on No. 8.

He had another bogey on No. 10, missing a five-footer, but parred No. 11 a day after he double-bogeyed one of the easiest holes after a fan’s cellphone distracted him during a greenside bunker shot.

Na closed the deal when he rolled in nine-footer for birdie on No. 14, as every challenger faded. A birdie on No. 18 simply served as icing on the cake.

Entering the day, there were plenty of contenders in a five-way tie for second at 7-under, two back of Na (the 54-hole leader at 9-under).

The biggest name in the group was hometown favorite Jordan Spieth, but Spieth struggled out of the gates.

He missed a 12-footer for birdie on No. 1, and then bogeyed No. 2. He hit his tee shot into a fairway bunker and later missing a 14-footer to save par. Spieth birdied No. 2 in each of the first three rounds.

He ran into trouble again on No. 7 when his drive found the left rough, leading to his second bogey of the day. He missed an 11-footer for birdie on No. 9, and missed the fairway again on No. 11.

Spieth made his only birdie of the day on No. 18, carding a 2-over 72. It marked his worst round at Colonial since a 3-over 73 in the second round of the 2015 tournament.

Colleyville resident Ryan Palmer made a charge with three birdies on the front nine, but he found greenside bunkers and failed to get up-and-down for consecutive bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12.

Jim Furyk, who was part of the 7-under group to start the day, saw his chances fade on the par-3 13th when his tee shot landed in the water, leading to a double bogey. That followed a bogey on No. 12 for Furyk.

Finau stayed within striking distance, rolling in a 15-footer for birdie on No. 9 to get to 9-under, but he didn’t make a birdie the rest of the way. A bogey on No. 16 ended his dreams.

Andrew Putnam climbed up the leaderboard with a 4-under 66 to tie for third, but couldn’t catch Na. Mackenzie Hughes was paired with Na in the final group following a 5-under 65 on Saturday, but made just one birdie in his round of 2-over 72.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  