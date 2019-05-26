Jordan Spieth, others fall short as Kevin Na pulls away to win Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Na won this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge by four shots. AP Photo

A patron’s cellphone going off at the wrong time briefly derailed Kevin Na’s round on Saturday. Nothing derailed him on Sunday.

Na delivered timely shots when needed, and any charge made by a player proved to be short-lived. Na ended up running away to win the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday afternoon, shooting a 4-under 66 en route to a four-stroke victory.

Na posted a combined score of 13-under 267, and had the biggest margin of victory in the tournament history since Kenny Perry won by seven strokes in 2005. Tony Finau finished second at 9-under followed by a two-way tie for third between Andrew Putnam and C.T. Pan.

Na played well from the opening holes. He stuck his approach shot to within five feet for a birdie on No. 2. He drained a 33-footer for birdie on No. 4, going through the “Horrible Horseshoe” at 1-under par.

Na then rolled in an eight-footer for birdie on No. 6. He bogeyed No. 7, missing a seven-footer to save bar, but responded by draining a 20-footer for birdie on No. 8.

He had another bogey on No. 10, missing a five-footer, but parred No. 11 a day after he double-bogeyed one of the easiest holes after a fan’s cellphone distracted him during a greenside bunker shot.

Na closed the deal when he rolled in nine-footer for birdie on No. 14, as every challenger faded. A birdie on No. 18 simply served as icing on the cake.

Entering the day, there were plenty of contenders in a five-way tie for second at 7-under, two back of Na (the 54-hole leader at 9-under).

The biggest name in the group was hometown favorite Jordan Spieth, but Spieth struggled out of the gates.

He missed a 12-footer for birdie on No. 1, and then bogeyed No. 2. He hit his tee shot into a fairway bunker and later missing a 14-footer to save par. Spieth birdied No. 2 in each of the first three rounds.

He ran into trouble again on No. 7 when his drive found the left rough, leading to his second bogey of the day. He missed an 11-footer for birdie on No. 9, and missed the fairway again on No. 11.

Spieth made his only birdie of the day on No. 18, carding a 2-over 72. It marked his worst round at Colonial since a 3-over 73 in the second round of the 2015 tournament.

Colleyville resident Ryan Palmer made a charge with three birdies on the front nine, but he found greenside bunkers and failed to get up-and-down for consecutive bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12.

Jim Furyk, who was part of the 7-under group to start the day, saw his chances fade on the par-3 13th when his tee shot landed in the water, leading to a double bogey. That followed a bogey on No. 12 for Furyk.

Finau stayed within striking distance, rolling in a 15-footer for birdie on No. 9 to get to 9-under, but he didn’t make a birdie the rest of the way. A bogey on No. 16 ended his dreams.

Andrew Putnam climbed up the leaderboard with a 4-under 66 to tie for third, but couldn’t catch Na. Mackenzie Hughes was paired with Na in the final group following a 5-under 65 on Saturday, but made just one birdie in his round of 2-over 72.