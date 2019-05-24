Rickie Fowler’s consecutive cuts streak ends at Colonial

Golf star Rickie Fowler: It’s always great to be back at Colonial PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler returns to Colonial. The former Ben Hogan Award recipient always enjoys coming back to Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler returns to Colonial. The former Ben Hogan Award recipient always enjoys coming back to Fort Worth.

PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler is usually playing on the weekends, but he won’t be in this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

Fowler missed the cut by one stroke, finishing at 3-over for his first two rounds at Colonial. It ends a streak of 21 consecutive cuts made by Fowler.

Fowler had been tied with Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama for second-longest active streak behind Jason Kokrak (22).

The last time Fowler didn’t make a cut? Last year’s Players Championship, which was played more than a year ago.

Fowler, who opened with a 4-over 74 and had a 1-under 69 on Friday, didn’t speak to reporters afterward, but addressed his cuts streak before the tournament.

“It’s tough making cuts on a weekly basis,” Fowler said. “It’s not easy. People on the outside looking in probably think, ‘Yeah, you should just go make the cut and you’re into the weekend.’

“A lot of times there are guys that make the cut on the number and they’re in contention come Sunday. A lot of situations like that. It’s a very fine line from not having a tee time to being in contention come Sunday and having a chance to win a golf tournament.”

This is just the second time in seven career starts that Fowler has missed the cut at Colonial.

But Fowler wasn’t alone as other top-ranked players missed the cut. Fowler was one of three players ranked in the Top 10 who missed the cut, along with Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau.

Jon Rahm, ranked No. 11 in the world, missed the cut for the first time in his three appearances.

TCU duo

TCU products and Fort Worth residents J.J. Henry and Tom Hoge each made the cut this week.

Henry sits at even-par 140 for the tournament, and will be playing on the weekend for the first time since 2014.

Hoge, meanwhile, is at 1-under and has now made the cut in all three of his appearances at Colonial.

Briefly

▪ Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters champion who qualified for this year’s U.S. Open at a sectional qualifier in Dallas on Monday, made the cut. It’s the first cut Weir has made since last year’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

▪ There have been six eagles made over the first two days. No. 1 has been eagled five times, and No. 17 eagled once when 36-hole leader Jonas Blixt holed out from 132 yards.

▪ No. 9 has seen the most double bogeys so far with 11.