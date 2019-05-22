Okla. State’s Hovland wins Ben Hogan Award, given annually to top men’s college golfer

Golf star Rickie Fowler: It’s always great to be back at Colonial PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler returns to Colonial. The former Ben Hogan Award recipient always enjoys coming back to Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler returns to Colonial. The former Ben Hogan Award recipient always enjoys coming back to Fort Worth.

Viktor Hovland was the low amateur at the Masters last month, and is the Ben Hogan Award winner this month.







Hovland, the Oklahoma State golfer and Norway native, earned the honors earlier this week at Colonial Country Club.







Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Ben Hogan Award is given annually to the top men’s college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions over the past 12 months. The selection committee is made up of 30 leaders and experts in amateur, college and professional golf. In addition, all past Hogan Award winners are eligible to vote in the final round. In order to determine the winner, each ballot cast ranked the group of three finalists, which included Hovland, California senior Collin Morikawa and Oklahoma State sophomore Matthew Wolff.







He joins Hunter Mahan (2003), Rickie Fowler (2008) and Peter Uihlein (2011) as Oklahoma State players to win the prestigious award.







Hovland also becomes the second European to win the award along with Spaniard Jon Rahm (2015, 2016).







He will receive an invitation to compete in the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge as the recipient.