2019 Charles Schwab Challenge: TV, schedule, tickets, times, field for Colonial

The Colonial golf course from above View of some of the holes at the Colonial golf course from a helicopter where the Fort Worth Invitational is being played. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK View of some of the holes at the Colonial golf course from a helicopter where the Fort Worth Invitational is being played.

It’s Colonial week in Fort Worth.





The Charles Schwab Challenge consistently ranks among one of the best weeks, and here is everything you need to know for the PGA Tour’s annual stop in our city --

Tickets: General admission tickets are available for $50 Wednesday through Sunday and can be purchased through the tournament’s website or by calling 817-927-4281. A weekly grounds pass costs $125. Young teens can receive youth tickets for $15 and children 12 and under are free.

More premium ticket options are available through the tournament’s website.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Parking: Farrington Field and Rockwood Lane are $20 day of, or $15 if purchased in advance online, with shuttle service from lots to course. Lots near TCU are available for $50 and $75 a day with shuttle service. Rideshare apps (Uber, Lyft, etc) drop off directly behind the No. 1 green.

Bag policy: Colonial’s bag policy is similar to most sporting events in the DFW area. A full list of what is permitted and prohibited can be found on the tournament’s website.

TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, noon-1:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2-5 p.m. (CBS).

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups), 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. (featured holes).

Radio: Thursday-Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m. (PGA Tour Radio on Sirius XM and PGATour.com).

Betting favorites: Reigning champion Justin Rose is the favorite (9/1) followed by Jon Rahm (12/1), Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler (14/1) and Xander Schauffele (16/1).

The full field is below:





Byeong-Hun An; Abraham Ancer; Kiradech Aphibarnrat; Ryan Armour; Aaron Baddeley; Daniel Berger; Ryan Blaum; Jonas Blixt; Dominic Bozzelli; Scott Brown; Bronson Burgoon; Sam Burns; Paul Casey; Bud Cauley; Cameron Champ; Wyndham Clark; Keith Clearwater; Corey Conners; Austin Cook; Ben Crane; Joel Dahmen; Bryson DeChambeau; Jason Dufner; Matt Every; Tony Finau; Matthew Fitzpatrick; Rickie Fowler; Jim Furyk; Brice Garnett; Brian Gay; Doug Ghim; Talor Gooch; Branden Grace; Emiliano Grillo; Bill Haas; Chesson Hadley; Brian Harman; Tyrrell Hatton; J. J. Henry; Tim Herron; Kramer Hickok; Charley Hoffman; Tom Hoge; Max Homa; Billy Horschel; Beau Hossler; Mackenzie Hughes; Sungiae Im; Zach Johnson; Matt Jones; Martin Kaymer; Michael Kim; Si Woo Kim; Whee Kim; Kevin Kisner; Patton Kizzire; Colt Knost; Russell Knox; Jason Kokrak; Anirban Lahiri; Andrew Landry; Scott Langley; Danny Lee; Kyoung-Hoon Lee; Adam Long; Dru Love; Peter Malnati; Denny McCarthy; Graeme McDowell; Francesco Molinari; Trey Mullinax; Kevin Na; Joaquin Niemann; Alex Noren; Louis Oosthuizen; Carlos Ortiz; Ryan Palmer; Rod Pampling; C.T. Pan; Pat Perez; Kenny Perry; Scott Piercy; J.T. Poston; Ted Potter, Jr.; Ian Poulter; Seamus Power; Tom Purtzer; Andrew Putnam; Jon Rahm; Chez Reavie; Patrick Reed; Justin Rose; Rory Sabbatini; Xander Schauffele; Adam Schenk; Ollie Schniederjans; Ben Silverman; Roger Sloan; Brandt Snedeker; Jordan Spieth; Scott Stallings; Brendan Steele; Shawn Stefani; Kevin Streelman; Chris Stroud; Brian Stuard; Hudson Swafford; Nick Taylor; Vaughn Taylor; Josh Teater; Michael Thompson; David Toms; Kevin Tway; Peter Uihlein; Tyrone Van Aswegen; Jhonattan Vegas; Tucker Wadkins; Jimmy Walker; Nick Watney; Boo Weekley; Mike Weir; Richy Werenski.