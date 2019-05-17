Here’s who’s competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge next week at Colonial

The Colonial golf course from above View of some of the holes at the Colonial golf course from a helicopter where the Fort Worth Invitational is being played. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK View of some of the holes at the Colonial golf course from a helicopter where the Fort Worth Invitational is being played.

The Charles Schwab Challenge will have plenty of star power next week.

Eight of the Top 15 players in the world are committed to play in Fort Worth’s annual PGA Tour stop, highlighted by No. 2-ranked and reigning champion Justin Rose.

Rose will try and become just the second player in Colonial’s history to win back-to-back tournaments. The only player to accomplish the feat is the legendary Ben Hogan, who did it twice in 1946-47 and 1952-53.

Along with Rose, the field features top-ranked players in Francesco Molinari (7), Bryson DeChambeau (8), Xander Schauffele (9), Rickie Fowler (10), Jon Rahm (11), Paul Casey (12) and Tony Finau (15).

Justin Thomas, the No. 5-ranked player, will not make his Colonial debut after pulling out of this week’s PGA Championship with a wrist injury.

But this will be the debut year for Molinari, the Italian who won last year’s British Open and then went on to star in the Ryder Cup. German Martin Kaymer, a two-time major champion who was once the top-ranked player in the world, is another notable European player making his Colonial debut.

Among local players to watch include Dallas native Jordan Spieth, the three-time major champion who is looking to complete the career grand slam this weekend at the PGA Championship, and Colleyville resident Ryan Palmer, who won the Zurich Classic with Rahm last month.

Colleyville resident Chad Campbell, who has played in every Colonial since 2002, including a runner-up finish in 2004, is not in the field. He was considered for a sponsor exemption, but did not receive one.

But former TCU players J.J. Henry and Tom Hoge did, as well as Double Oak resident Rod Pampling and former SMU golfer Colt Knost. Other sponsor exemptions were given to former champions Boo Weekley, David Toms and Kenny Perry, as well as Ollie Schneiderjans and Mike Weir.

The champions’ choices were Dru Love and Tucker Wadkins, and Doug Ghim received an invite as the reigning Ben Hogan Award winner.

In all, there will be 122 players in the field. Champions who won the tournament prior to 2000 and received a lifetime invitation do not count against the usual 120-player limit (Tom Purtzer and Keith Clearwater).

General admission tickets are available for $50 Wednesday through Sunday and can be purchased through the tournament’s website or by calling 817-927-4281. A weekly grounds pass costs $125. Young teens can receive youth tickets for $15 and children 12 and under are free.

