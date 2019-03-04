Stacked field: Colonial lands three Top 10 players among early commits

The Charles Schwab Challenge is poised for another solid field in 2019.

The PGA Tour’s annual event at Colonial Country Club has received early commitments from reigning winner Justin Rose, the No. 2 overall player in the world, and North Texas’ own Jordan Spieth, the 2016 winner who is No. 24 in the world.

Xander Schauffele, ranked No. 8 in the world, and Spain’s Jon Rahm, ranked No. 9 in the world, are expected to compete as well.

Rose will look to become just the second person in tournament history to win back-to-back events. Ben Hogan is the only player with that distinction, doing it twice (1946-47 and 1952-53).

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Rose had a three-stroke victory last year, holding off Brooks Koepka.

Other commitments include two-time champion Zach Johnson, who missed the cut for the first time in his career last year, 2013 PGA Champion Jason Dufner, a two-time runner up at Colonial, and Colleyville resident Ryan Palmer, who has three top-five finishes in 15 career starts.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood, the 14th-ranked player in the world, is scheduled to make his first appearance at Colonial. In all, the tournament announced 44 early commitments on Monday.

The tournament expects to have a field around 120 players competing for a record $7.3 million purse.

Tickets are on sale at the tournament’s website, www.CharlesSchwabChallenge.com, or by calling 817-927-4281. One-day tickets for any day, Wednesday through Sunday, are $50 each, or grounds passes for the entire week are $125. One-day youth tickets are $15.

A full list of the early commitments: Byeong-Hun An; Abraham Ancer; Ryan Armour; Bronson Burgoon; Cameron Champ; Keith Clearwater; Corey Conners; Austin Cook; Ben Crane; Joel Dahmen; Jason Dufner; Tommy Fleetwood; Brian Gay; Bill Haas; Chesson Hadley; Tyrrell Hatton; Tim Herron; Beau Hossler; Zach Johnson; Si Woo Kim; Whee Kim; Kevin Kisner; Jason Kokrak; Anirban Lahiri; Andrew Landry; Danny Lee; Adam Long; Troy Merritt; Ryan Palmer; Jon Rahm; Chez Reavie; Justin Rose; Rory Sabbatini; Xander Schauffele; Ben Silverman; Brandt Snedeker; J.J. Spaun; Jordan Spieth; Kevin Streelman; David Toms; Martin Trainer; Peter Uihlein; Tyrone Van Aswegen; and Boo Weekley.