Tony Romo expects to play in “a couple PGA Tour events.” Is Colonial a possibility?

Tony Romo has accepted a sponsor’s exemption to play in the AT&T Byron Nelson, and hinted on a podcast released this week that he would play in “a couple” PGA Tour events in the coming months.





“You’ll see a couple here in the next two months,” Romo told Dr. Phil McGraw on his new “Phil in the Blanks” podcast.

But don’t expect Romo to play in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in late May. Fort Worth’s annual golf tournament does not intend to offer Romo a similar exemption as the Nelson, a tournament spokesman said.

Still, the podcast featured Romo opening up about his passion for golf and how the sport has filled his competitive nature after he walked away from football.

The quarterback-turned-analyst for CBS Sports said golf gives him “sweaty palms,” an adrenaline rush that broadcasting does not provide.

“That’s why it brings me joy,” Romo said. “I didn’t think I’d find that again.”

Romo, 38, made his PGA Tour debut last year, finishing last in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. He shot a 5-over 77 and a 10-over 82 to miss the cut by 16 strokes, something that “didn’t sit well with him.”

Romo feels his game has improved substantially since that event. He won the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe last July, and got through the first stage of Web.com Tour qualifying school last fall.

“There’ll be some improvement this year for sure,” Romo said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to show it.”

Romo has been working with Chris O’Connell and Andy Traynor at The Plane Truth in Plano, based at The Courses at Watters Creek.

O’Connell is regarded as one of the top instructors in the country, working with PGA Tour veterans such as Matt Kuchar and Hunter Mahan.

“My knowledge of the game has quadrupled from having met them,” Romo said. “They’re just very intelligent and have helped me tremendously.”