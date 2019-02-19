Tony Romo to make second PGA Tour start at Byron Nelson; his first didn’t go too well

The AT&T Byron Nelson added some star power to its golf tournament on Monday.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has accepted a sponsor’s exemption to play in the PGA Tour event May 6-12 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

Romo, who now works as the lead NFL analyst for CBS Sports, will maintain his amateur status for the event. He joins North Texas residents Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer, as well as defending champion Aaron Wise, as early commitments for the event.

“Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honored to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson,” Romo said in a statement released by the tournament.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Romo, 38, competed in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship last year, finishing last. He shot a 5-over 77 and a 10-over 82 to miss the cut by 16 strokes.

But Romo has made positive headlines on the golf course since, including making a birdie from a hospitality tent during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month. He also won the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe last July, a celebrity event that draws athletes from multiple pro sports.

Romo has attempted multiple times to qualify for the U.S. Open and also had a failed attempt to qualify for the Web.com Tour last September.

“Following his summer successes, the timing feels perfect,” the tournament’s director, Jon Drago, said in a statement. “Romo is a legendary competitor, member of Trinity Forest, and long-time friend of AT&T and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. We look forward to watching him put his talents to test while competing against the best in the game of golf.”





Trinity Forest will be in its second season hosting the event and drew mixed reviews in its debut.



