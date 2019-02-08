Golf

Tony Romo dazzles by making a birdie from hospitality tent at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Drew Davison

February 08, 2019 03:22 PM

Tony Romo shot a 5-over 77 during a U.S. Open local qualifier on Monday at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano.
Tony Romo’s love for golf is no secret.

He’s attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open multiple times. He’s played in a PGA Tour event. And now he’s created a buzz at one of the most famous golf courses in America.

Romo almost holed out his approach shot from a hospitality tent -- yes, a hospitality tent -- on No. 15 of Pebble Beach Golf Links during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday.

Romo lost his drive right and the ball ended up on the patio of a hospitality tent. He had the option to take a free drop, but opted to play it as it lies. That was the right decision as he spun his approach shot back to within a couple inches of the hole for a tap-in birdie.


Romo shook hands with workers and fans as he made his way from the hospitality tent to the green.


Romo is paired with former U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk.

