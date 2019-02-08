Tony Romo dazzles by making a birdie from hospitality tent at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tony Romo’s love for golf is no secret.
He’s attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open multiple times. He’s played in a PGA Tour event. And now he’s created a buzz at one of the most famous golf courses in America.
Romo almost holed out his approach shot from a hospitality tent -- yes, a hospitality tent -- on No. 15 of Pebble Beach Golf Links during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday.
Romo is paired with former U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk.
