Tony Romo dazzles by making a birdie from hospitality tent at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tony Romo’s love for golf is no secret.

He’s attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open multiple times. He’s played in a PGA Tour event. And now he’s created a buzz at one of the most famous golf courses in America.

Romo almost holed out his approach shot from a hospitality tent -- yes, a hospitality tent -- on No. 15 of Pebble Beach Golf Links during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday.

Romo lost his drive right and the ball ended up on the patio of a hospitality tent. He had the option to take a free drop, but opted to play it as it lies. That was the right decision as he spun his approach shot back to within a couple inches of the hole for a tap-in birdie.







Romo shook hands with workers and fans as he made his way from the hospitality tent to the green.





