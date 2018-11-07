Head Pro at Preston Trail Golf Club wins prestigious award

Cameron Doan, the Head Professional at Preston Trail Golf Club in Dallas, was named the 2018 Bill Strausbaugh Award recipient from the PGA of America this week.

This award recognizes the PGA Professional who demonstrates exceptional character, integrity and leadership by way of teaching and mentoring other PGA Professionals. Doan was honored alongside the other PGA National Award winners at a ceremony on Tuesday in Indian Wells, CA.

Cameron Doan, a second-generation PGA Member in the Northern Texas Section and Head PGA Professional at Preston Trail Golf Club in Dallas, is the recipient of the 2018 Bill Strausbaugh Award. This award recognizes the PGA Professional who demonstrates exceptional character, integrity and leadership by way of teaching and mentoring other PGA Professionals. A 25-year PGA Member, Doan fully embraces his leadership role and responsibility to help the next generation of young professionals advance their careers and deliver required performance outcomes. Doan’s native acuity to identify and implement best practices in leadership and organizational development from business and sport serve as the foundation of his approach in promoting individual and team growth. Cameron’s service extends to philanthropy, as he co-founded KidSwing, which has helped raise more than $2 million for Scottish Rite Hospital, while also introducing and growing the game’s popularity to more than 3,000 local kids. In addition, he helped start the Preston Trail scholarship program that has awarded more than $500,000 for children to further their education. Doan is the recipient of multiple Northern Texas PGA Section awards, and earlier in his career, Sun Country PGA Section recognition. His honors include the NTPGA Bill Strausbaugh Award (2017, 2012); 2010 NTPGA Golf Professional of the Year; 2008 NTPGA Player of the Year; and 2003 NTPGA Teacher of the Year. His Sun Country Section awards include Player of the Year (1996, ’97, ’98); Merchandiser of the Year (1996, ’97, ’98); and Teacher of the Year (1997). He was inducted into the El Paso Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.