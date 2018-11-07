Superfight coming to AT&T Stadium involving Errol Spence Jr.

Jerry Jones has seemingly done it again.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington has been secured as the site for a world welterweight title fight in a battle of unbeatens between DeSoto’s Errol Spence and Mikey Garcia, Spence’s trainer Derrick James confirmed.

The contracts are yet to be finalized but the fight is being tentatively set for March 16.

It has the potential to be a blockbuster.

Garcia is 39-0 with 30 knockouts while Spence is 24-0 with 21 knockouts.

Spence is the International Boxing Federation Champion who will be fighting in front of his hometown crowd and fulfilling a dream to fight a title bout in the home of his favorite football team.

His last fight sold out the Cowboys practice facility at the Star in Frisco.

Garcia, who has captured world titles at featherweight, super featherweight, lightweight, junior welterweight - is now looking to capture a world title in his fifth weight class.

He has fought Dallas, Corpus Christi and San Antonio in the past so this should be a strong draw at AT&T Stadium between two of the best pound for pound fighters in the world.

Spence is considered the favorite because of his superior size and strength but Garcia is among the most skilled fighters in boxing.

This will be the fourth major boxing match at AT&T Stadium.

In 2016, Canelo Alvarez beat Liam Smith for the WBO 154-pound title in 2016, drawing a crowd of 51,240.

In 2010, Manny Pacquiao defended his WBO World Welterweight Championship by beating Joshua Clottey in front of a crowd of 50,944. Pacquiao returned in 2012 to beat Antonio Margarito in a WBC Super Welterweight title fight in front of a crowd of 41,734.