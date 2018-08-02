Tiger and Phil have $10 million reasons to win this Thanksgiving weekend showdown

Golf fans are finally getting a proper showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

The two are set to go head-to-head in a match during the Thanksgiving weekend, according to a report from ESPN.





Sources also told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg that the match will be played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. The date of the match will be on either Nov. 23 or 24.

Last month, Mickelson informed Golf.com that the two were negotiating a winner-take-all match. And reports stated that the purse could be as much as $10 million.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of money. No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone,” Mickelson said in that Golf.com article.

Both players are also competing for a spot on the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team. However, this match will not impact that process.