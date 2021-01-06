High School Football

Vote for Dallas Fort Worth-area high school football player of the week

Vote for Dallas Fort Worth-area high school football player of the week.

Voting ends Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW football player of the week
Quinn Ewers, Carroll: 37 of 41 for 450 yards and 6 TDs vs Trinity
Grayson James, Duncanville: 22 of 28 for 471 yards and 3 TDs vs DeSoto
Jalon Rock, Mansfield Summit: 3 PBU, 1 INT, 2 kickoff returns for TDs vs Red Oak
Javien Clemmer, Cedar Hill: 10 catches, 168 yards, 2 TDs vs Rockwall-Heath
DeMarco Roberts, Aledo: 268 yards rushing, 3 TDs, 88-yard kickoff return for a TD vs Lovejoy
Roderick Daniels Jr, Duncanville: 8 catches, 267 yards, TD vs DeSoto
Brady Boyd, Carroll: 17 catches, 261 yards, 4 TDs vs Trinity
Cooper Lanz, Guyer: Blocked FG, 2 sacks, 16 tackles, 6 TFL vs Prosper
