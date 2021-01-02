High School Football
LIVE UPDATES: High school football games around DFW and the rest of Texas January 2nd
Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.
Saturday Jan. 2nd
Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.
Saturday Jan. 2nd
Aledo 52, Lovejoy 48KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments